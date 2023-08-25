The Genesee & Wyoming Railroad will have intermittent closures at 15 railroad-track locations in Allen and Adams counties on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
The closures will be for one to two hours at each location, the highway department said in a statement.
The locations to briefly close are:
• East Paulding Road between Adams Center and Hartzell roads;
• Hartzell Road between Maples and Tillman roads;
• Maples Road between Hartzell and Minnich roads;
• Hoffman Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road;
• Monroeville Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road;
• Flatrock Road between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road;
• Hoagland Road between Minnich and Enemhiser roads;
• Barkley Road between Minnich and Enemhiser roads;
• Scheuman Road between Minnich and Emenhiser roads;
• Emenhiser Road between South County Line and Scheuman roads;
• South County Line Road between Emenhiser and Houk roads;
• Adams County Road West 1100 North;
• Adams County Road West 1000 North;
• Adams County Road West 900 North;
• Piqua Road/Adams County Road 850 North