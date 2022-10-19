Fort Wayne’s Nebraska Neighborhood just west of downtown celebrated itself Wednesday afternoon by dedicating a new mural showcasing its history.
On the east facade of 1804 W. Main St., the mural is anchored by images of a 19th-century baseball player with his bat and a World War II-era female factory worker. The center of the mural features the word “Kekionga” in an old-fashioned typeface.
Kekionga was the name of the baseball team that won the nation’s first professional league game. It was played at Camp Allen, a former Union Army installation in the neighborhood. Kekionga is the name the Miami Indians gave to the general area that became Fort Wayne.
The female factory worker is next to a depiction of Wayne Knitting Mills, which still stands near the mural and is known for contributing to the war effort by tmaking parachutes for the U.S. military.
Brightly colored flowers and the words “Kekionga” and “Nebraska Neighborhood” link the two images and are a reference to Jaenicke Gardens and Swinney Park.
Muralist Jeff Pilkinton, 53, of Harlan said he was inspired by growing up in the nearby Bloomingdale neighborhood. “We spent a lot of time in this neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a tremendous honor to be a part of this project.”
Pilkinton was selected after an open call for artists from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, which has spurred on many of the large-scale murals recently popping up in Fort Wayne.
Lynette Reed, commission chairwomen, said Pilkinton’s work epitomizes goals of the commission. It was formed by Mayor Tom Henry and City Council in 2018.
“Public art improves the quality of life by connecting us to our neighbors and improving the neighborhoods where we live, work, and play,” she said.
City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, who represents the neighborhood, said he was thrilled to see the completed mural.
“When this came forward to us (on council) I wasn’t sure what this was going to be and do,” he said. But, when he recently got a close look at the mural while it was being completed, he understood.
“I was just astounded at how beautiful this is,” Paddock said.
The mural was funded by Fort Wayne’s Investing in Neighborhoods Now initiative with money dedicated to the public art commission by the Northwest Area Partnership. Chris Shatto of the Nebraska Neighborhood Association said that group also supported the project.
Frank Casagrande, who owns the 1804 building, also was impressed with how the mural turned out.
“Wow,” he said, gesturing toward the images. “Who would ever think after 44 years of being on this corner here we would have something like this....I just think we’re making this neighborhood better all the time.”