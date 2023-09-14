Decatur police believe a murder-suicide led to the discovery of two residents found dead in their home Tuesday night, the department announced today.
John Evans, 61, and Jill Evans, 58, were found in their home in the 200 block of Park Place by Decatur Police Department officers performing a wellness check, according to the department's news release. The caller who requested the wellness check said the had not heard from Jill Evans all day.
Police say they believe the couple died several hours before the caller notified authorities.
A preliminary investigation has led police to believe John Evans shot Jill Evans, the news release says. They believe he then shot himself.
An official ruling is expected from the Adams County Coroner's Office.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the community following the deaths.
"This appears to be a very unfortunate isolated tragedy," the release reads.
Decatur police, Indiana State Police and the Adam's County Coroner's Office will continue to investigate the incident.