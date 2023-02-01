The murder trial for a 2015 shooting in which a man’s car was riddled with bullets is expected to continue today.
Donte L. Curry, 42, of Plainfield was charged with murder for the Nov. 21, 2015, death of 26-year-old Harold Von Harrington in the 3200 block of Central Drive. Curry also faces a sentence enhancement for using a gun if found guilty of murder, and that could add 20 years on to a sentence of 45 to 65 years.
Someone allegedly paid Curry $5,000 to shoot Harrington because Harrington stole something from him, according to the probable cause affidavit. An informant told police that Curry talked with him about the murder-for-hire plan and who paid him. The name was redacted from court documents.
On the day of the shooting, Curry had someone drive him to Harrington about 6:30 p.m., court records said. That driver told police he thought they were going to buy a pound of marijuana from Harrington, and he didn’t know the shooting would happen. When the gunfire started, the driver left the area without Curry, court documents said.
A neighbor of Harrington’s told police they heard shots and looked out the window. Someone in all black was running from the car Harrington was shot in and putting his hands near his waist in a manner that suggested the runner was putting the gun there.
Harrington’s mother, Lynette Scroggins, said the next day that she was sleeping on the couch when she heard the gunshots. She looked out the window and saw the car’s lights were on and the engine running, but he didn’t answer when she dialed his phone.
Then she saw neighbors running to the car and police arriving, Scroggins said. Harrington planned to celebrate his daughter’s birthday the next day, she added.
On Dec. 2, 2015, the man who drove Curry to Harrington was working as an FBI informant and bought a gun – a Star 9 mm Super B – from Curry, the probable cause affidavit said.
By Sept. 13, 2016, the handgun had tested as a match for the shell casings found where Harrington was shot.
In 2017, Curry allegedly told a cellmate that he had someone drive him to the shooting and then sold the gun to the same driver, who didn’t know it was the murder weapon, court records said.
Curry also allegedly divulged who hired him to do the shooting.
In February 2021, investigators received a letter from an undisclosed inmate who said the driver told him about the shooting in detail. The letter confirmed details that the driver had previously told police.
The driver also sent investigators a letter. In it, the driver said an Allen County Jail fight between Curry and himself in 2017 was because the driver left him at the scene instead of serving as a getaway car, court records said.
An investigator also talked with the driver on the phone in 2020, recording a call where the driver said he was an eyewitness to the shooting and that he later bought the handgun from Curry.