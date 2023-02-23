America has had 3,515 Medal of Honor recipients, but only 93 were Black.
Given the number of Black members in the military over the years, that’s a startling statistic, Lance Cpl. Alena Gllum of Fort Wayne said Thursday. And it’s one she would like to see change.
The Medal of Honor was established for sailors and Marines in 1861 and expanded to soldiers in 1862. Air Force and Coast Guard members are now eligible, too. A person must have acted with conspicuous bravery or self-sacrifice in a situation involving risk to life to receive the award.
Gillum, who served in the Marine Corps from 1989 to 1994, has compiled photos and stories of one black serviceman for each war from the Civil War to Vietnam. The display is now on view at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 2122 O’Day Road. The exhibit also features a handful of Black veterans from Fort Wayne.
Gillum was an FAA electrician in Bahrain during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Since leaving the military, she has gotten involved with several local veterans groups, including the shrine and museum.
She and Fort Wayne veteran Pat Fraizer started talking about creating an exhibit for display during Black History Month, and she agreed to work on one.
Gillum used the internet for her research.
“I was going through pictures (online) and I (chose) ones that caught my eye,” she said.
For the Civil War, the haircut of 1st Sgt. Powhatan Beaty caught her eye.
A member of the 5th U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment from Ohio, Beaty was one of the Black men rounded up and forcibly conscripted in Cincinnati in 1862 to dig fortifications for the city.
Beaty was later promoted to head a 47-member combat squad. His medal came from fighting at Chaffin’s Farm in Virginia in an 1864 Union attack on Confederate soldiers in New Market.
Having had his unit’s flag bearer killed and his men in retreat, Beaty ran 600 yards through enemy fire to recover the colors. Then he rallied the scant remains of the unit to a second, and successful, charge on Confederate lines. His medal was awarded on April 9, 1864.
By war’s end, Beaty would participate in more than a dozen battles and skirmishes and be recommended for commissioned officer rank, a reward denied him because of his race.
“He went unwounded,” Gillum said. “I think the soldiers around him were awed of him.”
Beaty died in Cincinnati in 1916, after becoming an actor and playwright.
Pfc. James Anderson Jr.’s eyes caught Gillum’s, as did his Marine Corps uniform. He fought in the Vietnam War, dying near Cam Lo Combat Base on Feb. 28, 1967. In an ambush, the Los Angeles-born corpsman grabbed a enemy grenade and held it to his chest to protect troops, but the device exploded.
He received the Medal of Honor posthumously in 1968, becoming the first Black Marine ever awarded the honor.
Yet these, and other Black members of the military, typically go unheralded, Gillum said.
“I’m hoping it will open their eyes,” she said of the display she created. “It would be nice if more people would know.”
Fraizer, first vice commander of the museum and shrine’s nonprofit organization, said Gillum’s effort is among the first steps to a new group goal.
With the replica Vietnam War Memorial Wall competed and a new museum building under roof, the group plans to move its artifacts collection to a new home. The current building will be dedicated to exhibits highlighting accomplishments of specific groups in the military: Blacks, Mexican-Americans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans and women.
The next exhibit, which will honor Mexican-Americans, will open in May, Fraizer said. The exhibit is inspired by Edward Placencia of Garrett, who has been recommended for a Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam.
“He surely earned it,” Fraizer said.
The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
The museum will be closed beginning March 27 through mid-May to allow for the move. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.