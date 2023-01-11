The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has canceled all shows through February after the players’ association on Wednesday night rejected an offer that included a 45.8% raise over four years.
Philharmonic management said in a news release that it’s lost more than $300,000 since the players’ association went on strike Dec. 8. The Philharmonic is now implementing “necessary cost-saving measures, including no longer paying for the employer-sponsored health insurance for the musicians as of Feb. 1,” a news release said.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association initiated the first strike in the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s history after years of low wages and position cuts to the orchestra. Full-time Philharmonic musicians have said they now earn $22,060 a year.
Brittany Hall, Philharmonic president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday night that the organization must cancel all community engagement events through February “out of respect for Philharmonic patrons and the many people such as our guest artists, venue staff, stagehands and others who work events.”
Philharmonic management had extended the deadline to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to allow time for the players’ association to meet in person and make a final decision.
Campbell MacDonald, players’ spokesman and the orchestra’s principal clarinet player, said in a statement that the vote to reject the offer was “nearly unanimous.”
“The Philharmonic’s proposal for job cuts and elimination of our workplace rights is unacceptable,” MacDonald said. “We will remain on strike until the Fort Wayne Philharmonic removes their unnecessary roadblocks to a resolution.”
The Philharmonic has canceled a Jan. 28 concert, five shows in February and four community engagement dates at local YMCA locations.
Philharmonic management Monday asked teachers of the after-school Club Orchestra program if they plan to return during union negotiations.
Management said the Fort Wayne Community Schools teachers are not covered by the terms of the contract, but the players’ association disagrees.
The National Labor Relations Board’s Indianapolis office Monday filed unfair labor practice charges on behalf of the Fort Wayne musicians. The charges are interrogation including polling and refusal to bargain/bad faith bargaining, according to the National Labor Relations Board’s online database.
The players are represented by the Fort Wayne Musicians Association, Local 58, of the American Federation of Musicians.
Philharmonic management had not publicly addressed the charges as of Wednesday night, and an email request for comment was not immediately returned.
“In a good faith effort to resolve the strike and bring music back to its stage, the Philharmonic Board of Directors authorized a rare draw on the organization’s unrestricted endowment funds so it could increase the wage offer to musicians,” Philharmonic management said in a news release.
Philharmonic management remains open to answering questions from Local 58 members about the final offer and “continues to be optimistic about the work that’s been done towards an agreement and getting music back to the community,” a news release said.