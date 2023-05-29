April Herrera recalls struggling financially when she was pregnant with her twins, whom she would eventually name Sebastian and Adalina Santoyo.
When the Ligonier resident went to her first OBGYN appointment, her doctor had her fill out paperwork with routine information. One piece of paperwork offered information on programs for mothers, such as Healthier Moms and Babies and My Healthy Baby.
For 25 years, Healthier Moms and Babies has helped “more babies in the community celebrate their first birthday,” said Paige Wilkins, the nonprofit’s executive director. And through the newer My Healthy Baby program, the organization is reaching even more women.
My Healthy Baby, a referral system, launched in January 2020 and is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Health, Family and Social Services Administration, and the Department of Child Services. According to its website, the program “connects pregnant women to family support providers in their own communities.”
Jeni O’Malley, IDOH chief communications officer, said My Healthy Baby was established by House Enrolled Act 1007 and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb on May 8, 2019. O’Malley said the legislation is part of Indiana’s efforts to improve infant and maternal health outcomes.
The program is available to women on Medicaid, and mothers in all 92 Indiana counties can participate.
“Allen County was one of the first counties the Department of Health chose when they rolled out My Healthy Baby,” Wilkins said. “It’s been a really collaborative program on both parts, and it’s really been successful so far.”
Because My Healthy Baby is just a referral program, it doesn’t offer any specific services. But O’Malley said women can refer themselves or be referred by a provider or someone else.
Healthier Moms and Babies has programs including in-home visits with nurses and staff, and mental health support for mothers and fathers. The program also distributes supplies such as diapers, formula and tampons in the community.
Staff also work to teach mothers about prenatal and infant health, preconception and interconception health, maternal mental health and more.
Healthier Moms and Babies also hosts fundraising events throughout the year, such as a diaper drive and a “Diaper Dash” 5K run.
In addition to referrals through My Healthy Baby, participants can also get involved through a survey on their website. Other organizations can also refer mothers to Healthier Moms and Babies.
My Healthy Baby has become Healthier Moms and Babies’ second largest referral source, Wilkins said. The organization receives about 1,200 referrals each year, and Wilkins said Healthier Moms and Babies has been involved since the beginning.
After providing her information at the first appointment, Herrera said she received a call from Healthier Moms and Babies. Now, she meets with the organization once a month.
“They bring something new each time,” Herrera said. “They always ask if the babies and I are doing OK, and they’ve taught me a lot about safe sleep.”
Herrera said she’s appreciated having Healthier Moms and Babies at her side because of My Healthy Baby, and she can tell the employees take their job seriously.
“It’s a really great program,” she said. “I’ve really liked having someone on my side and someone to talk to.”
Wilkins said she is also grateful for My Healthy Baby, and it’s been a great partner in connecting them with more pregnant women.
“We’ve been able to reach hard to reach women,” she said. “We have seen such a large increased need in the women to serve, and it’s great to connect with all of them.”