The Fort Wayne branch of the NAACP is inviting members to run for an office in the civil rights organization. Those interested in holding an executive office seat (president, vice president, secretary or treasurer) or an at-large position on the Executive Committee must submit a consent form via email -- 3049fwanaacp@gmail.com -- by 5 p.m. Oct. 18.
The NAACP National Office will be conducting the local branch election virtually via Election Buddy on Nov. 19. Voting will take place from noon to 4 p.m. A voting link will be sent by the National Office to all eligible voters.