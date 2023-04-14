A bomb threat forced Northwest Allen County Schools to close today.
Officials said the threat came in late Thursday evening and is similar to one other districts statewide received.
No other Allen County schools, however, were threatened and remain open.
“At this time, we have not been able to determine if the threat is credible or not," said NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker in a news release. "Out of an abundance of caution, all Northwest Allen County Schools will have an eLearning day today ..."
The district is working with the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Students and teachers will work from home today.