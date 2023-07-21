Northwest Allen County Schools officials have identified property where they hope to build a third middle school, a construction project estimated at $74 million.
Members will be asked to approve the purchase of two properties – a combined 122 acres – for $2.7 million during Monday night's school board meeting.
In the board's background information packet, the land is described as providing room for the next middle school and "for future growth of the corporation."
Attached purchase agreement letters spell out terms of the proposed deals.
Ed Hatch would be paid almost $1.95 million for two Huntertown parcels: 3106 West Shoaff Road and 3000 McComb Road. They total 91 acres.
Steven and Suzanne Malcolm would receive more than $735,000 for 31 acres at 16700 Bell Road in Huntertown.
NACS would have 30 days after signing the agreements to conduct surveys and environmental testing of the properties, according to the documents. Closing would occur no later than Aug. 31, the letters say, but could be extended by up to 30 days if NACS deems a delay is necessary.
A mock-up of the proposed middle school shows an X-shaped layout. The grounds include areas designated for a football and track stadium, baseball fields, tennis courts and soccer fields. The proposal includes areas for parking and water retention.
School board members also will be asked Monday to approve Weigand Construction as construction manager for the new middle school project. In addition, Fort Wayne-based Weigand is being recommended for renovations to Perry Hill Elementary School, the $7 million construction of a new central office and the $41 million Carroll High School construction and renovations project, according to the NACS board packet. The Perry Hill project was previously announced at $18 million.
The board in May endorsed a $178 million budget to address the school system's needs.
Surging student enrollment is forcing officials to expand and upgrade facilities. McKibben Demographic Research of South Carolina last year created a 10-year enrollment forecast for NACS. The firm forecast more than 10% enrollment growth by the 2032-33 academic year for a total of almost 9,000 students.
The growth is being driven by multiple new housing additions being built in northwest Allen County. Plans approved over the past few years could potentially add hundreds of new homes.
Superintendent Wayne Barker in May described NACS's building plans as a necessary response to the increasing population.
"These are not frivolous projects," he said. "We're building schools for the overcrowding that we're experiencing. We've been in a central office that's in the back of an elementary school for many, many years. And we've just truly outgrown it, which is a reason why we're having our meetings in the gym."