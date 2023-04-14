A bomb threat forced the closure of districts around the state today, including Northwest Allen County Schools.
Officials with the Fort Wayne-area school corporation said the threat came in late Thursday evening. NACS students and teachers will work from home today.
No other Allen County schools, however, were threatened and remain open.
NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker said the email he received was also sent to about 35 other Indiana superintendents. He immediately contacted Brandon Bitting, the district's assistant superintendent of safety and operations, and reached out to the other districts that received the threat.
“While we were skeptical of an actual threat from the beginning, based on our discussions with law enforcement and other school leaders, the decision was made to close our schools and move to eLearning because nothing matters as much as the safety of our students, staff, and community,” Barker said in a news release.
A team made up of administrators, school resource officers and custodial staff conducted searches of NACS schools, buses and other facilities early Friday morning.
The schools were deemed “safe to occupy” again after the search, and Barker said the district plans to proceed as scheduled with activities this afternoon andweekend. He encouraged families to look for communication about specific events from individual schools.
“Please know I am sorry for how this threat has impacted and inconvenienced each of you in its own way,” Barker said.
Indiana State Police said in a statement it was made aware of an email sent to “several dozen” schools. According to a news release, the email threatened the use of explosive devices allegedly planted on school campuses around the state.
“The safety of our children will always be a top priority,” state police superintendent Doug Carter said in a statement. “The Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students.”
According to the agency, no suspicious or explosive devices have been found and an investigation into the threat’s origin is ongoing.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Henry County Sheriff John Sproles said he was notified early Friday morning of the threat. Sproles said the email was written in Arabic.
“One of your schools has a bomb inside,” the translated statement read, Sproles said. “It is well built, solid and discreetly located. Considering that today is your last day, I think it is appropriate for you to pray to God. Allah is the greatest.”