The Northwest Allen County Schools board continued tonight to get information about construction and renovation options for its secondary schools, and it took a step closer toward building a 20,000-square-foot central office.
The five members unanimously agreed to request formal bids for architectural services for such a construction project.
Superintendent Wayne Barker asked the board to consider the central office's needs during previous discussions about strategies to manage enrollment growth, particularly at the middle and high schools. The central office has outgrown its facilities at Perry Hill Elementary School.
NACS is seeking firms to design a building with basic office amenities – office workspaces, conference rooms, collaborative meeting areas, a kitchen area, a mail room and a large room for board meetings and staff training opportunities, the request for proposal states.
In other words, the district wants enough space to be functional, said Kent Somers, board president.
The location is undetermined.
A tentative timeline indicates the board could approve a contract as early as Feb. 13, and occupancy is eyed for the 2024-25 academic year.
A presentation from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors showed NACS has financial flexibility as it addresses facilities needs to accommodate increasing enrollment.