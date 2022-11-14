A NASA scientist who graduated high school at 16 and earned her PhD in mechanical engineering by 24 advised students about overcoming imposter syndrome and the importance of internships Monday at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
But before Moogega Cooper’s – pardon the pun – meteoric rise, the planetary protection scientist engineer said she was “actually horrible at math and science.”
In sixth grade, though, she watched legendary scientist Carl Sagan’s PBS television series ‘Cosmos’ and Cooper said it “completely changed my world.”
For some students, Cooper’s lecture Monday night at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Omnibus series could provide that same spark.
Before her formal speech, Cooper talked with PFW students, some mechanical engineering students themselves, at Helmke Library.
Her biggest piece of advice? “Internship, internship, internship.”
“I did co-ops as an undergrad, throughout all four years of undergrad, and then I had a fellowship throughout grad school that was paid for by NASA,” Cooper said. “That allowed me to intern at one NASA center. That’s how I lined up my post-doc rotation at (the Jet Propulsion Laboratory).”
At the lab, Cooper has worked on numerous projects, most notably NASA’s Mars 2020 mission in which she worked to prevent any Earth-based contamination from arriving on the red planet on the Perseverance rover.
Cooper said she can trace her entire career path through those internships, both the skills she learned and the scientists she was able to connect with during those experiences – including scientists that worked on the Apollo mission.
“They would say, ‘Yeah, we started off as co-ops too; we started off as interns too,’” Cooper said. “Internships are not a guaranteed, surefire way to get a job within that location, but man, it gets your foot in the door.”
One student asked Cooper about the barriers she’s faced during her career. Cooper told a story of a former adviser who, upon learning Cooper had received a travel grant to attend a conference, told her that “we all know why you got that.”
“Usually, I let things go or I leave it to mystery, but for some reason, my gut response was, ‘Oh, do you mean because I’m Black?’” Cooper said. “And he said, ‘Yes.’”
However, Cooper said her identity is something she can’t control, so she doesn’t let it weigh her down.
“If it weighs me down, then it’s going to take away from my ability to actually excel in my field,” she said. “While we’re human, and there are times where it’s going to be frustrating, the best thing you can do is keep pushing forward and using that as fuel to push even harder so that you can make it a better place for people coming up behind you.”
Cooper also encouraged students to look at companies and organizations to see if they actually “walk the walk” regarding fostering an inclusive workplace.
When asked by another student about experiencing imposter syndrome, Cooper said it “never really goes away.”
“But it’s managed more and more as you continue throughout your career,” Cooper said. “This is how I deal with it: I see enough things under my belt where I think, ‘OK, I definitely should have a seat at the table.’”