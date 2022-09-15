It was three years bringing journalist Judy Woodruff to Purdue University Fort Wayne, and she spoke on three topics at Rhinehart Music Center on Wednesday.
One was the pandemic that delayed the “PBS NewsHour” anchor’s coming as part of the 45th anniversary of PBS Fort Wayne. The others were the news media itself and the importance of staying engaged with the world.
She drew from five decades, from local news stations to NBC and CNN, then being half of the first national news anchored by two women – she and Gwen Ifill on “PBS NewsHour” in 2013.
In response to an audience question about women’s roles in the media, she recalled her first job in the Atlanta ABC affiliate as newsroom secretary. She was told, “We already have a girl reporter.”
Now women are war correspondents, statehouse correspondents and in all areas, she said.
Woodruff talked about COVID-19 teaching us we were more resilient and flexible than we thought. She talked in heroic terms of essential workers and how the media grew comfortable interviewing people in their homes while the media people were also in their homes.
We’ll need the resilience for the future, from the political divide to the cost of education to the quality of education to inflation, she said.
When she started in 1970, three networks used actual film, and there were a few magazines. She portrayed a constant change using video, cable news, then people expecting free news online, killing newspapers.
“It means our deadlines are constant,” from wake to sleep, Woodruff said. “It’s frankly given us less time to think.”
Despite more media outlets, “we are much less informed as a people, and our democracy is weakened,” she said. She told the audience to support local media and media as a remedy.
“Stay engaged; don’t give up on our country, our democracy,” Woodruff said.
“If we can’t have presidential candidates accept that they lost and move forward to the future,” even after courts throw out all the challenges, “this is a moment when Americans should pay attention, need to pay attention to our voting system,” she said.
People need to make sure it remains out of the hands of any party, regardless of which it is, she said. It’s vital for every American to stay involved, stay focused and check sources themselves.