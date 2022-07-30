It’s a chance to meet local police informally, receive free school supplies, learn things and enjoy the evening.
Tuesday is the annual National Night Out. For the first time, the Fort Wayne Police Department will have a citywide event, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Freimann Square, 201 E. Main St.
The New Haven Police Department will hold its events, as it has for more than 20 years, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave.
Fort Wayne police used to visit neighborhoods that had Night Out events, Capt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said. When the event came around this year, the department decided to do something central.
“We just wanted to get back on track with it,” Rosales-Scatena said.
There will be a giveaway of backpacks and school supplies for kids, characters Mad Ant and Cinderella to take photos with, a balloon artist and a DJ providing music. Food trucks will also be there.
“The community stepped up for us in a huge measure for this, so we’re really grateful,” Rosales-Scatena said.
The police will have K9 officers and bike patrol officers for people to meet, as well as specialty police equipment – including a drone – for people to see, Rosales-Scatena said. The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Service will also be there.
“We’re looking for it to be an annual thing,” Rosales-Scatena said.
New Haven’s Night Out, just north of New Haven Intermediate School, will be much the same as it has over the years, Police Chief Jeff McCracken said.
A couple hundred people come each year to meet officers and take photos with them, to see the inside of squad cars and meet members of the East Central Fire Department and EMS and see their equipment.
K9 officers and bike patrol officers also will be there, and there will be cornhole with a cop and giveaways. Domino’s is donating free pizzas, and Kroger has donated hot dogs and hamburgers that officers will grill. Target, a longtime partner, is donating water and some of the giveaways.
“It’s a great time for the citizens to come out and get to know their first responders,” McCracken said.