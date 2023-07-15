For six years, Deanna Vaughn took a pregnancy test each month, willing the outcome to be different than the last.
“It was completely demoralizing,” she said. “You’re supposed to be able to do it naturally, and there’s a whole range of emotions that go with that.”
As a nurse practitioner, Vaughn said it was easier to find treatment options because colleagues had recommended various clinics. Midwest Fertility Specialists was the one she chose.
First the clinic had her try intrauterine insemination, through which a physician uses a small catheter to place the donor’s sperm directly in the uterus. Vaughn said that treatment failed twice, so she turned to in vitro fertilization, where eggs are removed from a woman’s body and fertilized in a laboratory dish.
“Eventually, (in vitro fertilization) ended up working for us, and we were very blessed,” said Vaughn, who became pregnant and now has a 1-year-old son. “It took a lot, though, because infertility is not talked about.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana had seven to 11 assisted reproductive technology clinics, which offer in vitro fertilization treatment.
As of June 2023, 21 states mandate fertility insurance coverage, and 14 of those include in vitro fertilization coverage, but Indiana is not one of those states.
Families can have insurance that covers treatment, but it is not guaranteed.
A balancing act
Treatment costs anywhere from $45,000 to $65,000, Vaughn said. Her insurance company covered up to $25,000 each round.
Stress can affect fertility, and finances are a large stressor for women, especially when they are trying to get pregnant. Most women don’t know how much that can impact their fertility, Vaughn said, and they don’t know the natural approaches to help.
“Everyone used to tell me, ‘Your stress level is too high,’ ” she said. “Well, yeah, it was, and there’s a reason why we couldn’t get pregnant. I mean, I had to go through surgery in order to get pregnant, but there’s a whole population out there that doesn’t need that. They just need help getting their systems balanced.”
Vaughn is launching her own company to help women find a natural approach to fertility treatment. She cannot share the name yet because it isn’t legally registered, but she expects it to be by early fall.
She is licensed in functional medicine, which looks at the environmental and lifestyle factors that lead to fertility issues, including sleep and relaxation, exercise, nutrition and stress. Vaughn said she wants people to know there are natural approaches that might be better than conventional ones.
One natural approach is acupuncture, which is a traditional Chinese medicine where thin needles are inserted in the body to treat pain. Lauren Warner, licensed acupuncturist at Northern Indiana Acupuncture, said about half of her business comes from women wanting fertility help.
Warner said acupuncture can help stress relief, which is why most women choose it. Clients have told her their anxiety for treatment isn’t as bad because of acupuncture, and it allowed their bodies to relax.
Acupuncture causes “micro-injuries” all over the body, Warner said, causing an increased blood flow, which moves oxygen and nutrients and works as anti-inflammatory treatment for muscle tension. The increased blood circulation helps fertility patients.
“There’s been studies showing that you’ll get increased blood flow to your uterine arteries, which helps thicken your endometrial lining, which is better for the implantation of the embryo,” Warner said.
Each treatment session is about one hour, and Warner recommends women do about four to five treatments, starting with the two weeks leading up to transfer if they’re doing in vitro fertilization. Warner sees women at all stages in their fertility journeys, she said, but it’s more common to see women who have been trying to get pregnant for a couple of years.
Warner charges $140 for patients’ first acupuncture session and $75 for each following.
“I can see you five times, and that’s less than $500, which isn’t as big of a pill to swallow,” she said. “It’s a really small amount when you’re considering the grand total. And if it can just help with the stress and anxiety or gives a little better odds of being successful, patients are usually fine paying for it.”
Science of fertility
Although acupuncture can help with fertility, Warner said it shouldn’t replace going to a gynecologist for treatment. One area doctor she recommends is Christopher Stroud, obstetrician and gynecologist at Fertility and Midwifery Care Center, 10228 Dupont Circle Drive East.
Stroud’s practice uses the Creighton Model FertilityCare System, which focuses on the science of fertility and helping people with fertility problems. Stroud said the Creighton model is considered to be a natural approach to fertility because its doctors don’t perform in vitro fertilization or intrauterine insemination.
“I like the idea of it being problem-based or disease-based,” he said. “Sometimes it’s so simple. … It’s getting at the why and not just getting at the end result.”
Most couples go to him with concerns about paying for treatment because their insurance doesn’t cover infertility services. But because he is looking at why women are struggling to get pregnant, insurance can cover his services.
“If you have thyroid disease, your medical insurance pays to have your thyroid repaired. … That’s a disease state,” Stroud said. “So, what we communicate – rightfully and truthfully – to the insurance company is that I’m treating the disease state. Now, I hope she gets pregnant, but I’m treating the disease state.”
Although companies might cover his treatment, Stroud said patients can still pay a lot depending on their plan.
“It can be completely covered and still unaffordable,” he said. “Your deductible might be $10,000, and that means you owe $10,000. It’s by no means easy for everyone, even if they have what they think is good insurance.”
A lonely experience
Haley Bubser, mental health counselor at Rediscovering You LLC, had her own problems with infertility and said it was a lonely experience. She said there is a lot of stigma around infertility, and no one she spoke to seemed to provide the same guidance.
Bubser struggled to get pregnant about seven years ago and said she wasn’t given much education on treatment options or the cost. She had to do her own research to learn what the next steps were.
“I didn’t know anything about my body,” Bubser said. “It was like, ‘This is what we think it is. We’re not going to give you any information on it. We’re just going to give you this pill and see how it goes. If that doesn’t work, then we’re just going to give you a different pill.’ ”
Bubser was referred to Midwest Infertility Services. Although she liked the medical practice, Bubser said she still was never given information about what was wrong with her body or any changes she could make other than taking medication.
“I didn’t feel like we had much agency in the whole process,” Bubser said. “If we wanted a child, we had to do what the doctor said and pay for what they said to pay for.”
Her insurance didn’t cover fertility services, and Bubser paid out of pocket for every appointment, treatment and medication until she found out she was pregnant.
As a mental health counselor, Bubser wanted to work with women who have fertility problems. She said many of her patients also struggle with the treatment price and feel helpless.
Bubser believes her experiences have made it easier to connect and be empathetic with patients.
“I felt very alone. But now, looking back, it was a blessing because it led me to the work I’m doing now,” she said. “If I didn’t feel as alone and silenced as I did, I don’t think I would then want to make it my life’s work.”
Doctors’ offices should refer patients to therapists and support groups, Bubser said, because they should be focused on the woman as a whole – not just the fertility issues.
She believes the stigma surrounding infertility is changing, however, allowing more women to speak up about their problems and seek different forms of treatment. Social media has helped because it showcases everyday people, she said.
“One of the best things about being a therapist is hearing about how your client is being supported outside of therapy, not just by their friends and family, but by the community,” Bubser said. “We need to make sure women no longer are feeling like they have to do it alone.”