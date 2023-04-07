The Indiana Senate has honored retired Navy SEAL David Goggins for his resilience rising above a traumatic childhood to serve his country and become an endurance athlete.
The Brazil, Indiana, native is an ultra-marathon runner, best-selling author and public speaker. He also is the only member of the U.S. Armed Forces to complete training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger and Air Force Tactical Air Controller.
Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, on Thursday lauded Goggins’ discipline and responsibility, calling it an inspiration.
“In his memoir, Goggins explains his theory that most of us only tap into 40% of our capabilities and that if people were to push past pain and have no excuses, anyone can reach their full potential,” Garten said. “He is a real-life example of how to overcome tremendous adversity and is well-deserving of recognition from the state of Indiana.”
Numerous senators rose to compliment Goggins, who then took to the microphone to talk about struggles with childhood physical abuse, poverty and depression.
“I felt like crap my entire life until I decided to do something about it,” he said. “It’s about strength of character.”
Goggins, who is Black, used swear words and the n-word while speaking, noting he isn’t politically correct.
“I don’t care if you like me or not. You all are in a position right now to make change,” he said.
At one point while in training to become a United States Air Force para-rescueman and was removed from training after being diagnosed with Sickle Cell Trait.
Named the “Hero of Running” in 2008 by Runner’s World, Goggins has completed more than 70 ultra-marathons and is globally recognized as an “extreme athlete.” By competing in endurance challenges, Goggins has raised more than $2 million for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides college scholarships and grants to children of fallen special operation soldiers. He began running for charity in an effort to raise money after several comrades passed in 2005 on Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. Goggins wanted to provide financial assistance and support to their families.
He is the New York Times best-selling author of the self-help memoir “Can’t Hurt Me: Master your Mind and Defy the Odds” and later wrote, “Never Finished: Unshackle your mind and win the war within.”
Goggins also once held the Guinness World Record for completing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours.
