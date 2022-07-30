Republicans in the Indiana Senate on Saturday narrowly voted to pass a near-total ban on abortion despite opposition from within their own party.
Senate Bill 1, which now advances to the House, would ban all abortions in the state, with exceptions for the life of the mother and cases of rape or incest.
The bill passed the Senate by a 26-20 vote, with 26 Republican senators voting in favor of the ban, while 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans voted against.
Democratic senators spoke – often at length – against the bill.
Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, talked about going to Planned Parenthood multiple times while pregnant. She ultimately decided not to have an abortion.
“There was no coercion, no forcing, no pressure,” Yoder said. “There was compassion. There was dignity.”
Yoder said the goal of her speech was “to buy Hoosier women a few minutes, just a little more time, to be full human beings.”
Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, said he’s pro-choice, not pro-abortion.
“I am not an advocate for abortion,” Niezgodski said, “but I will not impose my beliefs upon someone else by law.”
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, questioned Niezgodski and Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, about what limits they believe should exist on abortion access. Later, Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, responded to those questions during an impassioned floor speech.
“I don't want to play God,” Qaddoura said, “and that's my limit.”
Echoing comments from Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who said “history will remember,” Qaddoura mentioned his own daughters and then told other senators, “If you're blessed to have daughters, they're watching, too.”
At one point during Qaddoura’s speech, Lt. Gov. Crouch reminded people in the Senate gallery to stay quiet.
“It's okay, Hoosier women, no one is going to silence your voices,” Qaddoura said in response. “We've got your back.”
Addressing his remarks to people watching the session, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor suggested “strategies to cure this problem” and read a list of state Senate districts that will be on the ballot in November.
“The only way to yield and terminate power is to raise your voice,” Taylor said. “The only voice you have in this matter here is the power to vote.”
Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, spoke against the bill and said that polls show a majority of Hoosiers oppose the bill.
“Shame on us for doing this,” Becker said.
Republican Sen. Kyle Walker, who represents the Indianapolis suburb of Lawrence, also voted against SB 1 and said he does not see the issue as black and white. He said government should allow women to make their own health care decisions in the first trimester.
SB 1 was opposed by groups on both sides of the debate over abortion access.
Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter said in a statement Friday that “we did not wait 50 years for the full reversal of Roe v. Wade for this.”
LaKimba DeSadier, state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said in a statement Tuesday that an outright abortion ban “directly ignores the will of the people.”
Under SB 1, doctors who perform abortions in violation of Indiana law could face felony charges punishable by one to six years in jail and $10,000 in fines.
In cases of rape or incest, access to abortion care is restricted to eight weeks for girls 16 years old and older, and to 12 weeks for those who are younger than 16. Those cases also require a notarized affidavit swearing the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest. The document would be included in the woman’s “permanent health record.”
Eighteen Republicans joined 10 Democrats in voting Thursday against an amendment that would have removed exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.
SB 1 also gives the state attorney general concurrent jurisdiction in cases when a local prosecuting attorney categorically refuses to enforce a law. The measure defines that categorical refusal as a “blanket refusal to enforce one or more specified laws.”
That measure is aimed at Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who signaled shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that his office might choose not to prosecute new charges under an abortion ban and stated it will “continue to use its limited resources on addressing violent crime” in Indianapolis.