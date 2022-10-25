In the Oxford neighborhood, crimes are down over the last four years since a first walk of faith on a cold October day.
Lewis A. King, coordinator for the Ten Point Coalition, recalled Tuesday night what the group’s volunteers faced when they decided they would go through the neighborhood every night, engaging people. From Jan. 1, 2018, to Oct. 22, 2018, there were 42 burglaries, 26 aggravated assaults, 13 robberies, seven rapes and one homicide.
“We walked the streets in the very beginning, not even knowing what it would look like,” King said to a group of 18 volunteers and ministers commemorating the group’s fourth anniversary.
One of the first things they encountered on that inaugural walk was an argument between two men, which challenged them on whether they were equipped to handle such situations.
The volunteers separated the men and defused the situation, King said. One of the men walked away talking to himself, but the other hugged them and thanked them.
On Tuesday, before the group set out on its own walk for the anniversary, King told those gathered that since groups of Ten Point Coalition volunteers began walking every night, rapes and aggravated assaults are down 100%. Fort Wayne Police were not available at Tuesday night’s gathering to comment.
King said robberies are down 93%, burglaries are down about 90% and there have been four murders, all connected – 26-year-old Sarah Zent, and her children, Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, were killed June 3, 2021, by her boyfriend, Cohen Hancz-Barron. King described that as something that still troubles the neighborhood.
The local Ten Point Coalition is similar to an Indianapolis program the Rev. Charles Harrison started 20 years ago, King said.
Greggory Smith-Causey, programs manager for Fort Wayne United, said Mayor Tom Henry wanted to bring two national programs to the city, President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Cities United.
Fort Wayne United was created by combining the two programs, and Ten Point Coalition and United Front, a cultural awareness initiative, emerged from that.
Hitting the street
King said, “The team has been very committed.”
The walkers are in a group of up to seven, or they break into two groups and walk sectors every night, regardless of weather, reporting what they see. They travel an area he called Little Oxford, the area bordered by East Pontiac, Hanna and Oxford streets and South Anthony Boulevard.
“People say, ‘what is walking doing?’ ” King said. “Walking is getting out and interacting.”
A banner the group displayed inside the Weiser Park Youth Center listed three goals: direct engagement, promotion of peace and connection to resources.
On the walks, they have seen lots of youths out late at night and engaged them, King said. They saw Weisser Park was pitch black, and they got lights for it.
They see badly lighted areas and get trees trimmed and street light bulbs replaced. For an elderly woman, they got her sidewalk repaired within days, King said.
“We fed a lot of people during COVID,” he said.
Along the walk Tuesday, King pointed out two homes the group raised $1,500 for so the residents could make repairs.
Rev. Gary Erdos said at a prayer stop that Jesus saved humankind through sacrifice in one week and preached for three years, but the rest of the time he walked among people. The volunteers emulate Jesus that way, he said.
Leroy Allison said that the women in the program are inspiring and strong, and the men need to step up to their level. He called his wife, Afrika Allison, his inspiration and said he walks in honor of his daughter, Lonnie Allison, who was killed five years ago.
Tuesday’s walk was shorter than planned because of rain and the guests joining them for the anniversary walk, but that’s the reality of Ten Point Coalition.
“Every night looks different,” King said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen each night.”