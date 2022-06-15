Neighborhood Health provided the public a first look Tuesday at its progress in redeveloping a historic building to extend medical services to an underserved area.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Neighborhood Health leaders to highlight the construction progress being made as the organization redevelops the former L.C. Ward education building into what officials say will be a state-of-the-art, full-service community health center.
The building, on the southeast corner of Warsaw and Oxford streets, had been owned by Fort Wayne Community Schools since its construction in 1931. It served various purposes before being permanently closed in 2017 due to extensive repair and renovation needs.
The building was slated for demolition, but neighbors and elected officials representing southeast Fort Wayne objected. FWCS transferred ownership of the property to Neighborhood Health in January 2020, and initial renovation work began earlier this year.
Along with highlighting the redevelopment progress, Neighborhood Health said in a news release that it launched a capital campaign to help raise the funds necessary to complete the expected $20 million project.
“The redevelopment and expansion taking place here will significantly impact our ability to bring much-needed care to this proud, historic community. This facility will help make great strides and progress in addressing the unique and persistent health care needs of these residents,” Angie Zaegel, president and CEO of Neighborhood Health, said in a statement.
Once complete, the new facility will feature:
• On-site family practice, pediatrics, family planning, prenatal, immunizations, preventive screenings, dental, nutritional counseling, on-site lab services and behavioral health services – all available regardless of insurance status
• An 1,800-square-foot community center open to the public with a separate entrance for collaborative partnerships and health-related programming
• An extensive prenatal focus
• A convenient location, access to public transportation, and extended hours.
“The projected costs represent a challenge, but they also represent our commitment to increasing positive health outcomes in this community. It’s a communal effort, and as such, we need everyone’s support to make it a success. We know that multiple funding sources are vital to not only initiate the project but to give it long-term sustainability and the ability to scale to the need.”
Those interested in supporting the capital campaign can learn more at the Neighborhood Health website at mynhfw.org.