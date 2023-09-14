Officials from various cities and states visit Fort Wayne for inspiration, Mayor Tom Henry said Thursday.
He credited the work of neighborhood leaders when speaking at the 2023 Inspire Neighborhood Conference, a day-long gathering at Electric Works.
In the past few years, about 30 officials from other cities have come to The Summit City for ideas on how to implement the same projects back home, according to Greater Fort Wayne Inc. officials.
Henry said attracting such attention would not be possible without local community leaders.
The Inspire Neighborhood Conference is hosted by the city each year to give residents information and resources to continue work in their community through workshops and keynote speakers.
Officials from Waco, Texas, representing a population of more than 130,000, came to Fort Wayne to look at Parkview Field. Waco is building its own baseball stadium and wanted to talk with Fort Wayne leaders about financing and development of the local downtown ballpark, Henry said.
“That, in itself, is a huge compliment to our city,” he said.
Officials from various cities have visited Fort Wayne to find ways to improve their downtowns, river flows, and park and trail systems, Henry said.
“That’s what quality of life is about. So much of what I do is about economic development – trying to attract businesses, keep businesses here and help them grow,” Henry said.
Attracting businesses is a competitive market, he said, because it’s not just about the financial aspect, but the quality of life in the area.
Businesses want to look at neighborhoods, school systems, parks and how the city handles pedestrian traffic, Henry said.
“If you’re an employer and you want to move to Fort Wayne, you’re going to ask your employees to pack up and move to a new city,” he said. “That city better have something to offer to those employees – more than just a place to do business.”
Henry thanked the neighborhood leaders present, saying that without them some Fort Wayne employers would not be here.
“That’s why what you do is so important is that you truly are the backbone of our city.… The work that you do is noticed. The work that you do is not in vain,” he said.
Following Henry’s remarks, keynote speaker Bree Jones, founder of Parity, spoke about the equitable residential development company’s role in West Baltimore’s community.
Parity acquires and rehabilitates blocks of abandoned properties and creates affordable home opportunities in neglected areas.
Jones said Parity was started in response to gentrification and displacement she experienced in her hometown of Baltimore.