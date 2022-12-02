People attending the Allen County Commissioners’ public hearing to discuss realigning fire and emergency services filled nearly every seat in the meeting room Friday.
They also stood along walls and spilled into an overflow room next door.
Most had the same message: Allen County must take action to confront the strain population growth is causing providers of emergency services, even if that means higher taxes for residents.
No one spoke in opposition to the proposals to consolidate some departments and turn existing fire territories into fire districts, which have different governance and the ability to generate revenue.
Jeff Bellamy, an Indianapolis attorney working with the local agencies, said the existing patchwork of fire and EMS providers needs to change for several reasons.
Those include difficulty in attracting and training volunteers, the cost of new equipment that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars and the inability to raise sufficient funds.
The creation of a fire district instead of a fire territory means having independent government entities with boards appointed by the county commissioners. The boards could set budgets, make purchasing and hiring decisions, and install operational policies for each district, which would still be served from existing firehouses.
Districts also can levy taxes. However, even if the proposed districts are approved, any additional taxation won’t go into effect until 2024, Bellamy said. The amounts would vary – depending on the size and location of homes – from pennies every month to a few hundred dollars a year, he said.
Taxes to run the districts would be split evenly among the members of the districts, chiefly townships or parts of townships, Bellamy said. The allocation system was a sticking point in earlier efforts for cooperation among area fire companies, but no one spoke against the provision Friday.
The new proposal would allow taxes previously levied to service debt of a particular fire company to remain with that company.
Representatives of the fire companies said population growth, less-than-optimal response times and the need for additional runs has spurred the need to act.
For example, in the proposed Northeast Fire District, the population has increased by 9.4% between 2010 and 2020, officials said.
The district would include the current fire territory’s municipalities of Grabill, Leo-Cedarville and Cedar Creek, Milan, Scipio and Springfield townships.
In the proposed Southwest Fire District, officials said, the expenses to run a volunteer fire department now exceed its maximum tax revenue and have forced spending of cash reserves. Meanwhile, the district had a nearly 200% increase in runs, driven by a more than doubling of ambulance runs.
That district would cover unincorporated Lafayette, Pleasant and Wayne townships and Zanesville.
The impact of growth was most apparent in the proposed Northwest Fire District, which has grown to 41,800 people and had calls increase by 254%. In Huntertown alone, the population has grown from 778 people to 9,000, said Bryan Patterson, who spoke in favor of the district.
Also proposed were creating an Aboite Fire District for the township or combining Aboite with Lake Township.
No vote on the proposals was taken Friday, but Nelson Peters, president of the commissioners, said the board will vote either Dec. 9 or Dec. 16.
“I personally think, without tipping my own hand, that you’ve done a great job” in explaining the issues, Peters said.