The City of Fort Wayne has installed a new Blue Star Banner to honor an Army staff sergeant.
The banner, which honors and recognizes Fort Wayne residents and city of Fort Wayne government employees who are actively employed, recognizes Army Staff Sgt. Amber Stine.
Banners are displayed on light poles going east along West Jefferson Boulevard to Swinney Park.
The banner initiative started in 2014 and has recognized more than 100 Fort Wayne residents and government employees. Family and friends of deployed military personnel can complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner.