If you’re wondering if – or when – you should get the new COVID-19 booster shot, Allen County’s top health official says you probably should, and in most cases, sooner rather than later.
But finding available shots might take longer than you would think because while the boosters are in supply at area locations, they're not available through the Allen County Department of Health yet.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said the new federally approved vaccine has an advantage over staying unboosted – the vaccine is bivalent, meaning it’s tailored to combat the omicron variants of the virus responsible for recent cases.
But there are several things to consider before signing up, he said.
First, the new boosters have not been approved for children younger than 12 – though that approval is expected shortly. The Pfizer/Biotech booster can be administered to ages 12 and older, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Moderna booster is only for 18 and older.
Second, if you’ve had COVID-19 recently, you should wait three months after you test positive before getting boosted. That’s because you likely have some natural immunity from being sick.
Third, if you’ve still not been vaccinated at all, the booster is not for you. But, if you’ve gotten the two original shots or both shots plus a booster or two, you can get the new booster if it’s been more than two months since your last shot.
Omicron is not as dangerous as the virus was originally, Gutwein said. But it still can cause death, hospitalization and complications, including long COVID, which occurs when symptoms or side effects linger.
“If you want to increase chances of a good outcome (even if you get COVID), get the booster,” he said. “If you’re over 50, we strongly recommend the booster.”
There’s no point in waiting until later in the fall or winter, when a new increase in infections might happen, based on past experience, Gutwein said.
There’s not been enough study to know whether it’s advantageous to mix companies’ shots, though “a little bit of data” says “it’s OK to mix and match,” he said.
And, if you’ve had COVID-19 and it was a mild case, Gutwein added, that doesn’t mean if you get it again the experience will be similar.
Federal authorities approved the new boosters that add the spike proteins from Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 because they are more easily transmitted and more able to evade the immune system.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky in a statement last week called the new boosters “critical next steps forward in our country’s vaccination program,” in that they can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccinations or illness.
“If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster, and I strongly encourage you to receive it,” she said.
But the new boosters are still arriving across the state, and the Indiana Department of Health is updating the registration system, according to its website. State health officials advise checking with your primary care provider to see if boosters are available.
People also can call 211 or check coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/ for sites and registration information. As of Thursday, however, the state’s website recommends checking back next week about availability.
Allen County public health officials have not received supplies or word about administering the new boosters locally, said Matt LeBlanc, health department spokesman.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Allen County in recent weeks has plateaued between 830 in the week ending Aug. 19 and 933 in the week ending Aug. 26. The week ending Sept. 2 had 835 new cases.
Gutwein said the actual case numbers might be higher because the cases found in at-home tests are not counted.
In the last five weeks, 12 county residents have died. The county has had 115,729 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,183 deaths since the start of the pandemic.