Allen County residents outside of Fort Wayne now have another option when considering trash and recycling hauling services.
Valerie and Ryan Borchers have launched Waste Works LLC and will start providing solid waste collection services July 1, a news release said.
The service will be available to Allen County residents who live outside of Fort Wayne’s city limits. Those residents purchase trash and recycling removal services as individuals. However, all Fort Wayne residents receive trash and recycling service from GFL Environmental with bulk pickup handled by the city.
The business currently provides trash removal and recycling services in the north, northwest and southwest parts of Allen County. However, it has plans to expand based on community demand.
Residents can see if the Waste Works service is available for their properties by going online to www.wasteworksIN.com
CEO Ryan Borchers has more than 20 years of waste management experience, which includes working as a residential driver and being a senior manager of operations. Chief Financial Officer Valerie Borchers has experience working in the position for high-growth start-up organizations, a news release said.
“Our competitors today consist of large publicly traded companies that clearly do not care about our concerns,” Ryan Borchers said in a statement. “The level of service is declining at the same rate the prices are increasing, and we know we can do better.”