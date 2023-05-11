Many residents of downtown and southeast Fort Wayne are in “persistent poverty,” a new Census Bureau study shows.
Geographic areas are considered to be in persistent poverty if their poverty rate has been at least 20% for 30 years. Although no entire Indiana counties fit that criterion, a study of data from 1989 to 2019 shows that 9% of the state’s census tracts do.
About 5% of the state’s population, almost 329,000 people, live in those areas, according to Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.
Eight of Indiana’s 136 persistent poverty tracts – or almost 6% – are in Allen County, Blakeman said. The area covers most of Fort Wayne’s downtown and some of the city’s southeast side, bounded roughly by the Maumee River on the north side, Meyer Road on the east, Oxford Street on the south and Broadway on the west.
“These are areas that have historically disadvantaged populations,” Blakeman said. “(They) historically have seen underinvestment … from the private sector and from the government.”
There has been growth and revitalization in downtown, she said, including new expensive apartments and condominiums. But there’s still a large part of that population whose income is below the federal poverty level.
That officially designated level is meager – less than $28,000 annually for a family of four – so the number of low-income residents in those tracts is even higher than 20%.
“When we think about the revitalization of Fort Wayne, of Allen County – the good news that is happening – there are locations where the good news hasn’t quite reached them,” Blakeman said.
With high levels of poverty for more than a quarter-century, the affected areas’ problem has affected multiple generations of Fort Wayne residents, Blakeman said.
Aisha Arrington, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League, said poverty is often generational.
“And generational poverty is persistent because you’re passing your poverty down to their family members, and they’re passing it down to their family members,” she said.
Poverty and racism are intertwined, Arrington said. She mentioned some of the work done during the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign organized by Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Arrington said many of the most impoverished areas, both in Fort Wayne and across the country, are home to large communities of Black and brown people. She said it’s important to create more opportunities for people to “start anew.”
“We grow up in a society where we feel we can pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and make it,” Arrington said. “But we have to open up a door that leads to more opportunity so they can succeed and they can escape the dangers of poverty.”
City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker represents Fort Wayne’s 6th District, which – along with the 5th District – contains the tracts with persistent poverty.
She said many factors have contributed to the problem.
“We have a single parent with two or three children, making $7.25 an hour, … and their rent requires $15 an hour (to cover housing expenses). We’re already setting them up for failure,” Tucker said. “As a community as a whole, we have to look at the opportunities that are afforded to individuals when they’re faced (with deciding) between having to pay rent, child care and going to work.”
There’s also a prevalence of affordable housing that’s been constructed in those areas that Tucker said further concentrated poverty. She also pointed out that poverty leads to many health challenges for residents, including high infant and maternal mortality and elevated rates of heart disease and diabetes.
To begin to break the cycle of poverty, the city needs to create opportunities for families to be self-sufficient, including providing education and skills training for the next generation, Tucker said.
“I wish that I could tell you that there was a quick and easy answer. There is no quick and easy answer,” she said.
“But unless we start looking at the really deep root causes that create poverty, we’re always going to be Band-Aiding the symptoms.”