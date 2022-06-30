Lutheran Hospital has a new leader -- an executive from two hospitals in North Carolina.
Clyde Wood will become Lutheran's chief executive officer July 26, hospital officials said in a news release.
He has experience as a market chief executive officer at Lake Morgan Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, North Carolina, while also responsible for leading Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, North Carolina.
Before that, Wood worked for Tennova Health in Tennessee. He has a background in the U.S. Army Reserves and started his medical career in physical therapy.
"I am looking forward to creating an environment and culture that will support our providers, patients and team members," Wood said in the release.