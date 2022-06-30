Lutheran Hospital has a new leader – an executive from two hospitals in North Carolina.
Clyde Wood will become Lutheran’s latest CEO on July 26, hospital officials said in a news release.
He has experience as a market chief executive at Lake Morgan Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, North Carolina, while also responsible for leading Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, North Carolina.
Before that, Wood worked for Tennova Health in Tennessee. He has a background in the U.S. Army Reserves and started his medical career in physical therapy.
“I am looking forward to creating an environment and culture that will support our providers, patients and team members,” Wood said in a statement.
Scott Teffeteller, Lutheran Health Network’s market chief executive, said Wood brings “exceptionally strong leadership skills and strategic vision” to Lutheran Hospital. Wood will report to Teffeteller.
“I anticipate that he will work well with his colleagues across Lutheran Health Network to positively impact the care and services we provide,” Teffeteller said of Wood.
Lutheran has been led by several CEOs and interim CEOs in recent years, since Brian Bauer was ousted in 2017 amid a failed hospital buyout plan by some local doctors. Among them were Paula Autry, Tony Degina, Aaron Hazzard and Brady DuBois.
During his time at the North Carolina hospitals, Wood recruited more than 25 providers, led an expansion of primary-care locations and oversaw improvements in patient experience scores. His Tennessee accomplishments include building expansion and renovation projects, clinical services expansion and improved quality ratings.
Wood has a master’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and a master’s degree in health care administration from Missouri State University in Springfield. He also is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Wood praised Lutheran for its “extremely strong reputation” and said he feels “very honored to be selected to become a part of the Lutheran team and set down roots in Fort Wayne.”