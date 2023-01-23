Melanie Henkes Carney says she learned the most about leadership by growing up in her family.
After a little more than a year on the job as executive vice president and general manager of Memorial Coliseum, Henkes Carney told Monday about 50 members of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club the past year has been a nonstop learning experience.
Despite having led venues in her native South Carolina, southeastern Pennsylvania and Maine, Henkes Carney said she falls back on what her military serviceman father, schoolteacher mother and competitive big brother brought to her life.
From her father, she learned “discipline,” Henkes Carney said. From her mother, kindness but firmness, delivered with even-handed honesty.
With her brother Kenneth, three years her senior, Henkes Carney found a worthy adversary.
“I spent all of my time trying to compete with him,” Henkes Carney said. “He was the better student and the better musician...I was the one in sports.”
To her parents’ credit, she added, “They did not treat my brother and myself differently because of our genders.”
Henkes Carney started at the Coliseum Jan. 10, 2022, following long-time manager Randy Brown at a time when the convention and arena business was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protocols needed to keep the venue running had drastically changed at all levels in a matter of months. Henkes Carney realized her major jobs would be reconstituting the staff, which had lost at least two other key managers and many in subordinate positions, and “rebuilding our brand.”
But it hasn’t just been the Coliseum in recovery mode.
“Everybody (in the industry) is feeling that way...That’s what this year has been,” she said.
Henkes Carney said perhaps the biggest challenge was bringing new staff members up to speed even as she was learning the ropes. But now she feels the Coliseum is on a more even keel.
“We don’t have so many things that we are trying to overcome,” Henkes Carney said, adding she quickly learned how dedicated the staff was. “They just wholeheartedly love the building, and they love to take care of it.”
As the venue emerged from the worst of the pandemic, the Coliseum ended last year with a dip in attendance – 850,000 instead of the more typical 1 million, Henkes Carney said.
However, 2022 attendance was up 40% over 2021, she said. Use days, a measure of how many events took place, were up 25%. The Coliseum was only down 12% for use days and 14% for attendance from 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
“We feel (now) as if we have the right people in the right places,” Henkes Carney said, adding that her management style is similar to her mother’s temperament.
“I can have honest conversations with my staff,” Henkes Carney said. “But I don’t have to yell at them.”