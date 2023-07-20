More than a dozen religious leaders joined Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday as he announced details of a new group that seeks to further engage and serve Fort Wayne's Black community.
Henry is partnering with Black pastors to launch the Ubuntu Collaborative, which intends to reignite the advocacy and collective impact previous generations of unified Black pastors had, a news release said.
The group takes its name from a word meaning "I am because we are."
Its focus will be on leadership, collaboration, connection, family, economic, pastoral support and ministry administration, the release said. The categories encompass topics including mentorship, marriage, parenting and finances.
Anthony Payton, pastor of Come as You Are Community Church, is among the collaborative's eight leaders.
"As we embark on this journey of collaboration, it is our aim to model unity, love and compassion to the community," Payton said in a statement. "We believe that by working together, along with Mayor Henry, we can become a catalyst for positive change, leaving a lasting legacy of transformed lives and thriving neighborhoods."
Henry will host quarterly meetings with the pastors to combine their wisdom and resources with the city's resources to address needs and challenges within the local Black community, the release said.
"Since I took office, I've strived to do everything I could to make our community more inclusive," Henry said in a statement. "My partnership with the newly formed Ubuntu Collaborative is just another layer that I believe will have a lasting and meaningful impact because we're combining our strengths and working together."
The group's other leaders include pastors David Spearman of Kingdom First, Anthony Pettus of Greater Progressive Baptist Church and Robert Bell of True Love Baptist Church.