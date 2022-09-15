The Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a date for a joint public hearing on the comprehensive plan, a document that will guide local land use decisions in upcoming years.
The plan, All In Allen, has been in development for more than two years, including time for delays related to COVID-19. It's now a final draft, Pat Fahey, senior planner for the Department of Planning Services, told the plan commission.
The public hearing will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, tentatively scheduled for the Omni Room in Citizens Square. The location might changed, depending on expected attendance, he said.
Both Fort Wayne and Allen County residents are invited to attend.
All In Allen includes goals and strategies in 10 areas: agriculture, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, education, transportation, infrastructure, environmental resources and parks, health, community resources and sustainability.
Meetings with community members, local government officials and other stakeholders took place earlier this year to help build the plan. But the strategy document can still be amended based on public comment, Fahey said.
The draft plan is now available online at allinallen.org. An online comment card is available for those who don't want to speak at the meeting.
Officials previously said the plan received more than 3,000 comments before online input ended July 31.
All In Allen will replace the current comprehensive plan, Plan It Allen, developed in 2007. Comprehensive plans typically remain in use for more than a decade, although they can be amended if shortcomings or problems become apparent.
All In Allen was developed with guidance from planning consultant Houseal Lavigne Associates, Chicago. The consultant contract's initial cost was $667,000, split evenly between Fort Wayne and the county.
The final plan must be approved by the county, the city and the four county communities that use the plan for their land-use decisions: Huntertown, Grabill, Monroeville and Woodburn.
In other business, the plan commission received no comments for or against two closely related new single-family housing plans in Eel River Township in northwest Allen County.
Broad Acres Extended and Beaumont are proposed by New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, represented by Ric Zehr. The plans need rezoning from agriculture to single-family residential.
Beaumont has 165 lots on 191 acres, and Broad Acres Extended has 53 lots on 29 acres. The developments lie between Carroll Road on the south and Hathaway Road to the north.
Zehr described Beaumont as having upscale lot sizes and home prices of $450,000 and up.
Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters asked why Broad Acres Extended wasn't proposed as part of the original application for Broad Acres.
Zehr said it was because of a two-year deadline for starting construction. The Broad Acres Extended portion will likely be the last part of the 700-plus lots in Broad Acres to be developed, he said, and he wanted to have more time.
"Understandable," Peters replied. He is a member of the plan commission as the required representative of the county commissioners.