The number of new COVID-19 cases in Allen County dropped slightly this week.
The Allen County Department of Health reported five people died and 835 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 27 and Friday. That's about 120 cases each of the last seven days.
The local health department reported two deaths and 933 cases the week ending Aug. 26. One death and 830 cases were reported the week ending Aug. 19.
The numbers are well below what they were earlier in the pandemic when more than this past week’s total was reported in a single day.
Health officials say, however, that new case numbers do not represent a complete coronavirus picture because many people test themselves at home and do not always report positive results to officials.
U.S. health advisors on Thursday endorsed new COVID-19 boosters that target the most common omicron variant strains now causing almost all COVID-19 infections. Millions of doses are expected to reach vaccination sites nationwide next week.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Allen County has reported 115,729 cases and 1,183 deaths.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Bowen Center announced that its COVID-19 testing site in Warsaw has moved to make way for construction at Center Park where it has been operating. The new location is Our Lady of Guadalupe church, 225 Gilliam Drive. The hours will remain 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and the last Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.