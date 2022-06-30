Community Transit Network this month will dedicate a new 15,000-square-foot garage for its vehicles in New Haven.
A private nonprofit organization, CTN provides rides to seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families and children. In a typical year, the service provides about 100,000 rides to about 9,000 people.
The new garage at 3401 Maplecrest Road can house up to 18 accessible vans, said Justin Clupper, CTN’s executive director.
The new Memmer Family Garage will make a significant impact during colder months, he said.
“This will make service more reliable in the winter months for people with mobility challenges – cold temperatures can cause the vans’ attached hydraulic lifts to freeze up overnight” if stored outdoors, he said.
The garage’s location also is expected to help CTN save on fuel costs and provide more timely service for riders in southeast Fort Wayne and east Allen County, Clupper said.
He added there’s room for expansion of the garage to 52,000 square feet, giving CTN the space to house triple its current fleet.
The Memmer family donated the 6 acres the garage sits on. The family owns Truck Maintenance Inc., CTN’s vehicle maintenance service, which is next door to the new garage.
CTN will continue to operate its current facility at 5601 Industrial Road in north Fort Wayne, giving the group the ability to dispatch vehicles from either location.
Lead donors for the garage’s construction include the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, AWS Foundation and the McMillen Foundation. The cost of the facility was $2.1 million Clupper said.
Work on the project began in 2019. CTN broke ground in August. Felderman Design Build, a local firm, served as builder.
A ribbon-cutting for the new garage is scheduled for 4 p.m. July 12. Those wishing to attend are asked to email Molly Graves at mollyg@ridectn.org.