Fort Wayne Trails has hired a new development director as the nonprofit continues fundraising to further extend paths for outdoor enthusiasts.
William C. Andreas, a Columbia City native, is part of a team of three full-time and two part-time employees.
Fort Wayne Trails Executive Director Megan McClellan said Wednesday that Andreas replaces someone who left the organization to become a grant writer for another local nonprofit.
Andreas, currently completing his doctorate of not-for-profit management at Liberty University, has a history of leadership.
He was executive director of the Parkview Whitley Foundation, vice president of Easter Seals Arc of Northeast Indiana, and director of development of Habitat for Humanity of Putnam in Charleston, West Virginia.
“The board, staff and I are excited to have William join the team. His energy and new ideas are sure to increase donations and strengthen our partnerships,” McClellan said in a statement.
The city of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails have identified four priority corridor trail sections, one in each quadrant of Fort Wayne. Separately, the projects are only about six miles long, but once completed, will connect more than 27 miles of trail corridors “and make some of the most important connections our trail network has seen,” the Fort Wayne Trails website says.
The city is contributing nearly $8 million toward the four projects and recently received a nearly $2.7 million grant from the Next Level Trails program through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
To close the funding gap, Fort Wayne Trails has been trying to raise an additional $1 million in donations.
As of March, nearly $659,280 had been raised from community members and foundations, according to the website. McCllellan said Wednesday that number was at $659,606.08.
“The sooner the money is raised, the sooner construction can begin,” she said.