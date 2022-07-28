Details of a downtown specialty grocery promised in 2019 emerged this morning at a meeting of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.
The first plans were scrapped, and new plans emerged in early 2021 but stalled.
The location in the Metro building at 202 W. Berry St. was granted $150,000 from the CIB as a solution to a problem raised by Grand Wayne convention visitors -- no place within walking distance to pick up food or snacks.
The first proposed operator, which had touted healthy food on a subscription basis, dropped out because of pandemic-related stress, said Tony Brita. He is vice president and chief operating and financial officer of Ash Crest Corp., the building's owner.
The new use for the space will be called GK Bakery and Provisions, a venture by the makers of Grace Kelly iced sweet rolls among other products and Fort Wayne's Junk Ditch Brewing Company.
Junk Ditch plans to contribute limited fresh produce in season from local farms that serve farm-to-fork restaurants, Brita said.
Details remain uncertain, but other nonperishable grocery items and ready-made meals ordered ahead of time or regularly stocked may be picked up at the location, which will include refrigerator and freezer space.
Grace Kelly will likely continue baking offsite at its current site, but plans to market products at the new location. The product line includes croissants, rolls and bagels.
The location also will feature a coffee bar/cafe, Brita said in an update to the board that formalized a change in the entity tapping the grant.
The interior buildout for the 1,500-square-foot market is now taking place, and the plan is to be open by Thanksgiving, Brita said.