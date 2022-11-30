A new facility in northwest Fort Wayne aims to provide in-patient treatment for people experiencing acute symptoms of mental health conditions.
Maple Heights Behavioral Health, a $45-million investment by an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network and Acadia Healthcare, celebrated its completion Wednesday at West Washington Center and Huguenard roads.
The facility will help adults and seniors with pressing symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress and substance-abuse disorders. Plans are to develop in-patient care for adolescents and intensive outpatient treatment during the next few months, officials said in a news release.
Construction of the 85,000-square-foot building got under way in mid-2021. Completion of certifications required of new hospitals will take place during the next month. Accepting patients will begin after that, officials said.
Patients may self-refer or be referred by a medical professional. Rooms generally will be shared with a roommate for a typical stay of eight to 10 days. Those with addiction will be provided with acute care, such as detox, and referred to a longer-term treatment program if necessary.
“The welcome from the local community has been very encouraging,” said Jennifer Snyder, Maple Hills’ chief executive officer. “This symbolizes the willingness to bring behavioral health services to those in need, regardless of the stigma that often limits a desire to seek care.”
Mental health treatment facilities are often scarce, a need that became apparent and more prevalent, by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fort Wayne area was no exception, officials said.
“After a community needs assessment made it clear the local demand for mental health care was not being met, we were glad to collaborate with Acadia Healthcare on a new behavioral health hospital,” said Clyde Wood, Lutheran Hospital chief executive officer and Maple Heights board member.
“Today is a proud day for our two organizations and the community as a whole,” he said.
The new facility will provide 120 beds to replace and expand mental and behavioral health services formerly provided at downtown Fort Wayne’s St. Joseph Hospital. That facility has been demolished and the site is undergoing clean-up en route to becoming parking for the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital immediately to its west.
Maple Heights triples the 40 beds formerly at St. Joseph at Main and Van Buren streets. The facility, expected to serve the northeast Indiana region, is at a visible location easily accessible from Interstate 69 and U.S. 30, officials said.
Incoming patients can expect to be immediately assessed and have their emergency situations stabilized. During treatment, patients will be matched with services to help them achieve and maintain their mental health.
No patients in need will be turned away, Snyder said in an email. “Maple Heights has strong relationships with all national insurance payors” and its programs will be covered by many of them,” she said.
In addition to psychiatric care, patients will have access to group fitness programming, a basketball court, yoga and music and art therapies.
Besides psychiatrists and therapists, patients will be able to work with social workers and nurses.
Acadia operates 242 behavioral health facilities with about 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. The company has more than 22,500 employees and treats 70,000 patients daily, and bills itself as the largest stand-alone behavioral health care company in the United States.