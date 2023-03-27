Allen Superior Court Judge Lori Morgan has seen the cycle of domestic violence firsthand as the children of perpetrators and victims appear in court, following in their parents’ footsteps.
With Monday’s formal announcement of the new Family Domestic Violence Court, Morgan said she hopes to end that cycle.
“I came to believe that we needed to do something differently than business as usual,” Morgan said. “We needed to gather and garner our resources together to find new and innovative ways to provide services to children and families.”
Nationally, 1 in 4 people are victims of domestic violence; in Allen County, it’s 1 in 3, according to Cassie Beer, Women’s Fund director for the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. On average, more than 10,000 calls are made to the Fort Wayne Police Department to report domestic violence annually.
Statistics like those are why the Allen Superior Court and its partners from a variety of agencies sat down in August to begin planning a way to better support families affected by domestic violence. Some partnering agencies include the Indiana Department of Child Services, Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Center for Nonviolence and the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Meeting monthly, the agencies discussed what would be required of families in the court; what sanctions and rewards would look like for participants; and how long the program should take. The Indiana Supreme Court awarded the program with provisional certification Feb. 23 with the hope of regular certification at the end of a trial period.
The agencies established a few participation requirements. Participants must be parents, guardians or custodians of a child in need of services because of abuse or neglect allegations.
They also must be willing to acknowledge that an act of domestic violence has happened or could happen. Defendants in the program also cannot not be participants in another problem-solving court.
The program is expected to take eight to 24 months for participants to complete and will have three phases.
The first phase will consist of weekly court appearances to assess the family’s needs and connect them with resources.
Once in the second phase, families will appear in court biweekly and focus on participating in recommended services. During this time, they may receive incentives or face sanctions for their performance in the program.
In the third phase, families will focus on maintaining long-term stability, with court appearances every three to four weeks.
As a problem-solving court, the Family Domestic Violence Court will seek to address the root problems of domestic violence, which it hopes will decrease the likelihood of a perpetrator re-offending.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re not just providing cookie-cutter services but providing the right services to break that cycle of violence once and for all,” Morgan said.
She believes this is the first court of its kind in the state, though domestic violence courts exist nationwide.
“Here in this court, we’re not only impacting and providing services to the perpetrator of domestic violence, called the offending parents, but also the survivor and their children,” she said. “So, it’s a comprehensive effort that impacts everyone who’s involved in the family, not just one person, and that’s why we think this is going to work and be so successful. You’re dealing with the entire family, which is really what you need in order to move towards the healing of a family.”
Suzanne Lang, assistant director of the county’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, and Rachinda Bajja, clinical director for Quality Counseling, said they are excited to see what the program can do for families.
Lang said she hopes the first phase of the program will put families on the path to success.
“I’m hopeful that the intensity of the services that they’re going to be able to provide at the beginning will be a great jumpstart so that people have some more positivity at the beginning of a situation that is in all other areas not positive,” Lang said.
She added that children will benefit from seeing their parents healthy and strong with as much stability as possible.
Bajja said she hopes the program breaks the cycle of domestic violence, adding that survivors of domestic violence on average try to leave nine times before they are successful.
Bajja said she often sees people come in for support, leave and experience a honeymoon phase, only to return later struggling with the same issues.
“This initiative will allow us to stay longer with the backup of the court and after-care,” Bajja said. “We’re hoping that will help us with the cycle of abuse.”