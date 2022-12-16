New Allen County fire districts became official Friday, two weeks after local fire officials pleaded their case to the county commissioners during a public hearing.
Faced again with an audience including more than four dozen staff members of area fire companies, some in uniform, the commissioners voted unanimously for four resolutions relating to the future of fire service in much of the county outside Fort Wayne.
The resolutions expanded the existing Southwest Fire Protection District, converted the Northeast Fire Territory to a fire district and created the Northwest and West Central Fire Protection districts.
Representing all the organizations, Jeff Bellamy, an Indianapolis attorney, told commissioners the moves were needed. Suburbanization, population growth, rising costs for equipment and supplies, and difficulty recruiting volunteers have overstressed the independent departments in the county, he said.
"You don't diminish anyone" by creating the districts from separate fire companies, Bellamy said. Instead, the change improves response times, mutual-aid pacts and efficiency in staffing, equipment and finances.
"Fire districts work," he said.
Bellamy said work is left to be done on other issues surrounding the changes, specifically appointing and approving members to the new district boards, a job handled by the county commissioners.
Fire district budgets also must be created and approved, he said – although any additional taxes won't be available until 2024. Taxes are expected to rise in some, but not all, districts, Bellamy said.
Some existing fire companies will have to wind down or be abolished legally for the new districts to take over, which also takes time, Bellamy said.
Fire company members attending the meeting agreed the changes will be good.
"We've been working on this for many years. It's been a lot of hard work for all the troops involved, and it's finally come to pass," said Mike Messmann of the Northwest Fire District.
"I'm glad to see it....The whole idea is just to bring better service to our communities," he added.
In addition, the commissioners:
+ Approved a preliminary engineering services agreement for the Scott Road Trail from Indiana 14 to Bass Road. The cost is $372,100 and Indianapolis-based USI Consultants Inc. will do the work. The trail connects to the newly finished trail on Bass Road and is an important link of connected trails in the region, commissioners were told.
+ Agreed to replace an asphalt-shingle roof on the county's south road salt barn at 8317 Tillman Road with a metal roof at a cost of $64,700.
+ Agreed to hire Construction Control Inc., Fort Wayne, to serve as project manager for the demolition of the Byron Health Center and Kidder Building now under way at the northwest corner of Lima and Carroll roads. The cost is $250 an hour, not to exceed $25,000.
+ Agreed to extend a public-private partnership with Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. to operate the Arts United building at on East Main Street plus the Auer Center for Arts & Culture and Cinema Center at 437 East Berry St. The county agreed to contribute $250,000; the city has approved $500,000. Revenue for Arts United's budget of about $3 million a year is also generated from ticket sales and fundraising.
+ Announced next week's meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday instead of at 10 a.m. Friday because of the Christmas holiday. The location will remain the same, Room 35 of Citizens Square.