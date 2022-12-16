New Allen County fire districts became official today, two weeks after local fire officials pleaded their case to the county commissioners at a public hearing.
The commissioners voted unanimously for four resolutions: expanding the existing Southwest Fire Protection District, converting the Northeast Fire Territory to a district and creating the Northwest and the West Central Fire Protection districts.
Representing all the bodies, Jeff Bellamy, an Indianapolis attorney, told commissioners the moves were needed.
Suburbanization, population growth, inflation of costs for equipment and supplies and difficulty recruiting volunteers have stressed the independent departments in the county, he said.
"You don't diminish anyone" by creating the districts from separate fire companies, Bellamy said. Instead the change improves mutual aid pacts and promotes efficiency in staffing and finances.
"Fire districts work," he said.