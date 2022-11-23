Fort Wayne’s newest lawmakers were sworn in Tuesday during Organization Day, the ceremonial start to the upcoming legislative session.
State Rep. Kyle Miller officially became the city’s second Democratic elected representative in Indianapolis, joining House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta in the statehouse.
“I’m excited,” Miller said of being sworn in. “I remain grateful to the voters of the 82nd District for giving me this opportunity to represent them.”
After two consecutive defeats as a candidate in the 81st District, Miller won earlier this month in the newly redistricted 82nd.
State Sen. Tyler Johnson was also sworn in Tuesday, joining several local lawmakers as a member of the Republican Party’s Senate supermajority.
Johnson won the seat formerly held by longtime Sen. Dennis Kruse, who retired after decades serving in the legislature.
“I am grateful to the citizens in Senate District 14 for trusting me to represent them at the Statehouse,” Johnson said. “I took an oath today saying I will serve to the best of my ability, and it is my goal to do just that for those who elected me. I look forward to getting started in January.
With election season in the rearview mirror, Miller said he felt a sense of camaraderie Tuesday among lawmakers of both parties.
“Down here,” he said, “everybody gets along.”