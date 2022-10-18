The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division and Fort Wayne Public Art Commission commemorated the new “5 Point Spin” public art sculpture located at the center of the Five Points roundabout at Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard on Tuesday. The “5 Point Spin” sculpture, designed by artist Susan Zoccola, is a wheel-inspired sculptural “tree” that stands 24-feet tall and 21-feet wide. The sculpture includes three 12-foot branches that contain 15 spoke wheels reminiscent of automobile wheels from the early 1900s. The wheels are brightly colored and of varying sizes. The largest wheels are 6-feet in diameter.