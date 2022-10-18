Fort Wayne officials Tuesday highlighted a new sculpture gracing the center of the Five Points roundabout on Goshen Avenue at Sherman Boulevard.
The colorful piece, "5 Point Spin," was created by Susan Zoccola of Seattle, Washington. It is based on a tree-like form with three 12-foot branches with 15-spoke wheels. The largest wheel is six feet wide.
In a city news release, the sculpture's creator said she used the wheels to remind viewers of those used on early automobiles.
That ties the work into the history of Goshen Avenue, which was part of the historic east-west Lincoln Highway until 1928.
"I imagined all the wheels that have traveled through this particular intersection," Zoccola said in the release.
She added she sees Fort Wayne as a city "in an upward motion, full of activity, energy, and movement."
The public art project stands 24 feet tall and 21 feet wide. It is part of Fort Wayne's recently completed Phase 1 of the Goshen Avenue Reconstruction and Modernization Project.
“The Goshen Avenue project is a great example of a rural state highway being transformed into an urban street to accommodate the changing land uses in the area,” said Shan Gunawardena, the city's director of public works.
The Goshen Avenue project has included a conversion of the Five Points intersection with a roundabout, landscaping, improved drainage, new street lights, traffic signal improvement and new and repaired sidewalks and curb ramps.
The city had planned a celebration at the site on Tuesday, but that was canceled because of inclement weather.
“The Public Art Commission is excited to see Susan Zoccola’s sculpture adorning this important gateway into the city,” said Lynette Reed, commission chairwoman.
The sculpture “not only enhances the beauty of this area, but it also demonstrates our efforts to integrate more artwork into public improvements," she said.
The Northwest Area Partnership dedicated some of their Investing in Neighborhoods Now funds toward lighting and landscaping in the roundabout.
Those improvements are scheduled to be completed in the spring 2023.
Zoccola said her hope is that the work evokes emotions of travel, journey, progress and change.
She has installations in Seattle, Chicago and Portland, Oregon, among others, according to her online resume.
“I want to thank the City of Fort Wayne for the honor of inviting me to create artwork here,” she said.