New Haven officials broke ground today on a $6.2 million facility to treat overflow stormwater before it goes into the Maumee River.
The wet water treatment facility, which will be built at 211 N. Rufus St., is another step in the city’s efforts to reduce untreated water going into waterways. The city, like other Hoosier municipalities, has a 2002 agreement with Indiana Department of Environmental Management that requires the reduction.
Mayor Steve McMichael said a 2013 estimate for the facility’s construction alone was $12.8 million. The construction bid for this version came in at $4.6 million because the city will use newer technology.
“This is a great day in a number of ways,” McMichael said about the costs and the environmental impact. “Two of them are green.”
Dave Jones, New Haven superintendent of public works, said water and sewer customers would’ve seen a $33 increase in their bills under the original project, which was a large storage tank instead of a treatment facility. The lower cost also came from new customers and reduction of inflow and infiltration into sewer pipes, he said.
According to a city news release, water and sewer customers will see bills increase about $3, and the treatment facility is expected to be finished by September 2024.