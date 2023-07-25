The New Haven City Council is considering a tax abatement for a business looking to renovate the former Do It Best headquarters.
Rachel Black, economic development specialist for the Allen County Department of Planning Services, said the tax deduction wouldn’t start until improvements are complete and the equipment is installed.
Bolt Custom Tracks qualifies for a seven-year tax phase-in on real property, which involves the construction of a new facility, expansion of an existing facility or remodel of a structure that will increase the property’s assessed value. The company manufactures and modifies trucks, does painting and coating work and produces fiberglass.
Bolt Custom Trucks plans to renovate the former Do It Best building because about about 75% of the facility is for offices, Brian Callan, president of Bolt Custom Trucks, said in the company’s application. The tax abatement would be on a $910,000 investment in real estate improvements and equipment.
Callan said the building isn’t suited for much else other than corporate headquarters, but the project will modify the building to make it suitable for light manufacturing and other commercial purposes. The company pans on installing new paint booths and purchasing and adding robots and other automation equipment.
The former Do It Best headquarters is located at 6502 Nelson Road on a 400,000-square-foot property.
Bolt Custom Trucks plans to use 100,000 square feet of the facility, Callan said in the application, and the business plans to house 80 jobs in the building and anticipates future growth.
Do It Best announced in February 2020 that it was relocating its corporate headquarters to the Electric Works campus. The company moved in November.
The former headquarters has since been vacant.
The New Haven City Council approved the initiation of the process last week. A public hearing will be held at the New Haven Community Center on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Council members are expected to act on the tax abatement at the same meeting.