Residents might not have noticed, but New Haven has gotten substantially bigger.
In the last 30 months, Allen County’s second-largest city has expanded from 7,081 acres to 7,800, Mayor Steve McMichael told city council this month.
That increase likely will go hand-in-hand with an eventual population increase of 1,500 new residents, said Craig Dellinger, District 3 city councilman. That would be about a 10% increase in the city’s population, he said.
The city had just under 16,000 residents in 2020, according to the federal census.
The growth comes because of an increase in voluntary annexations of property into the city limits. Voluntary annexations happen when landowners or a developer asks to join the city. The city does not force itself on the outlying areas.
Voluntary annexations can happen if, for example, a majority of property owners in a residential development ask for one. But the recent annexations have occurred before development – largely because it is simpler. Undeveloped property usually has a single owner or just a few owners. The owners, typically the developer, are the only ones who need to agree and make the request.
At the last two City Council meetings, six annexations, some of them small and others for potential commercial purposes, have been requested or approved, and more are expected, Dellinger said.
The annexations have not been creating controversy, said Pone Vongphachanh, New Haven’s community and economic development director. “They’re all super-voluntary,” she said.
But they’re part of a plan, Dellinger said.
“It’s tough to keep up with everything, but it’s exactly what we’ve been working for,” he said.
New Haven officials have been aggressively seeking to attract new businesses and jobs, and the mayor and other city officials have been letting businesses and developers know that voluntary annexations are encouraged.
Jamie Lancia, vice president of Lancia Homes in Fort Wayne, said voluntary annexations are attractive to developers. Being part of the city allows them to market properties with city water, sewers, emergency medical services, fire, police, street maintenance and snowplowing.
Developers also can add density to projects that wouldn’t be possible if, for example, individual wells and sewage treatment were required.
In January, Granite Ridge Builders, Fort Wayne, sought a voluntary annexation of 40 vacant acres along the south side of the Park Ridge subdivision in Warsaw.
“I don’t know if it’s a trend,” Lancia said of preconstruction voluntary annexations. But Granite Ridge is not the only builder to seek them.
Lancia Homes sought and received voluntary annexation for a New Haven development last year, but the New Haven Plan Commission did not approve the kind of development being sought. The annexed area is now being developed by another home builder.
Annexations are one way for municipalities to grow as vacant land dwindles. In New Haven, development after a voluntary annexation means the project will be heard by the city’s plan commission and not the Allen County Plan Commission because the city has no agreement to use the county’s services and rules can be different.
New Haven ultimately benefits from more taxpayers and higher assessments on developed lots than on vacant land. In the case of annexations for commercial purposes, new jobs and services are typically involved.
New Haven annexations and proposals range in size from single-family rental homes from Next Chapter Neighborhoods, which builds homes with an old-time feel with front porches and shallow front yards, to a proposal from Adams Memorial Hospital for a long-term-care facility.
Grace Gathering, a church, also recently asked for property to be annexed into New Haven for possible future development. And another annexation is placing park land that was in Adams Township within city limits, said Mike Clendenen, superintendent of parks.
The change makes little difference because the New Haven-Adams Township Parks and Recreation Department oversees both the city and the township parks, he said.
Some of the recently annexed land has come from Adams Township, but Denita Washington, township trustee, was not available for comment last week.
Typically, annexations require a financial analysis of the impact on the municipality being joined. But some recent annexations have not submitted one because the properties are agricultural and expected to remain that way until they are developed, Vongphachanh said.
One of the more unusual annexations came when council voted to voluntarily annex property that held a New Haven utility building for years. Council was told the property wasn’t in the city.
“We’re making it right,” Dellinger said.