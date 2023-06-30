Fort Wayne/Allen County
The New Haven Canal Days Festival committee has disbanded, ending what had been an annual celebration in east Allen County, a New Haven official said.
Pone Vongphachanh, New Haven's community and economic development director, said that despite popular belief, the city had nothing to do with planning the festival. After the coronavirus pandemic caused a couple of cancellations, the planning committee "really didn't get its groove back," she said.
City officials are involved, however, in organizing Summer Fest: Independence Day Celebration, a two-day event going on today. It includes a parade, games, kids activities, food trucks and an evening concert.
Canal Days, which began in 1958, took place sporadically before becoming an annual tradition in 1974. The event, which traditionally took place in early June, included a parade, food vendors and carnival rides.
Domestic violence shelters receive grants
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has awarded $500,000 in grants to 25 nonprofits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents. The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social Services Block Grant program.
"Domestic violence shelters are beacons of hope in the darkest of nights," said Devon McDonald, the institute's executive director. "They provide a safe haven for those who have been abused, and they offer a path to healing and recovery. We must continue to support these shelters and the work they do, so that no one has to suffer in silence."
Northeast Indiana organizations receiving funding are the YWCA Northeast Indiana, $32,200; and the Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse Inc.'s Beaman Home, $17,400.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is the state planning agency for criminal justice, juvenile justice, traffic safety and victim services.
– Journal Gazette