A New Haven man was arrested on seven felony charges after the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a suspicious package, the Allen County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Demontra Lamonte Moore, 28, was arrested Thursday after an investigation was conducted by the the Allen County Drug Task Force, postal service and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release from Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff's Department.
The postal service intercepted the suspicious package that was later confirmed to possess illegal narcotics with the assistance of Allen County Sheriff’s Department K9 “Django."
The sheriff's department obtained a warrant for Moore's residence where they allegedly located two pounds of fentanyl pills, about two pounds of marijuana, a half pound of methamphetamine, about a pound and a half of heroin, a large number of MDMA pills, and some oxycodone pills, cocaine and fentanyl. Deputies also found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Saginaw, Michigan.
Moore was preliminarily charged with two counts of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, dealing in a Schedule 1 controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing marijuana with a prior conviction, theft of a firearm, possession of cocaine and two misdemeanors, according to the release.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Auburn Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.