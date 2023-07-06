A New Haven man accused of beating his mother to death in 2017 pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the murder Thursday morning.
Chad A. Ingram, 48, was found in his mother's house in 2017 after her brother called police saying he hadn't her from her for several days," according to a probable cause affidavit written by New Haven Police Detective James Krueger. When police arrived, they found a deceased 61-year-old Heidi Colley lying on the floor.
Police asked Ingram before searching the home whether Colley was there, but he said she was not, according to court documents. He did not reply when asked whether police would find her in the home.
Instead, he repeatedly asked police and later emergency medical services personnel why they were in the house.
Ingram appeared to be intoxicated, according to court records. He was slurring his words, had poor balance and empty liquor bottles were found in the home.
Prosecutors charged Ingram with murder in January 2018. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull has attempted several times to determine whether Ingram was competent to stand trial.
He has been found unfit previously but was most recently found to be restored to competency in February.
Ingram is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4.