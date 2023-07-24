A 21-year-old man faces up to 10 years in prison for felony aggravated battery after he allegedly shot a man earlier this year.
Dennis V. Williams Jr. of New Haven entered a plea agreement that dismissed his initial charges of attempted murder, battery and criminal recklessness. The sentence will ultimately be up to Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent, but the plea agreement caps the time in prison to 10 years.
Without the plea agreement, Williams would have faced three to 16 years for the felony aggravated battery charge to which he pleaded guilty.
Williams was charged after he allegedly shot a man twice Jan. 19 at the victim’s home in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue in Fort Wayne. The men had been arguing on Instagram regarding a woman whom Williams was dating and who once dated the victim.
Williams and his brother-in-law allegedly sent the man threatening messages. A man who the victim didn’t recognize knocked on the front door about 15 minutes after he received the messages, according to court records.
When the victim came to the door and onto the porch, the man asked if he sold drugs, court documents said.
The victim told police that he heard a noise in the bushes near the door and asked who it was. He then said he had to leave and turned to go inside.
The victim was then shot twice, and police said the assailant appeared to be in the bushes because of the angle the bullets hit the man.
Williams told police that he shot the victim because he thought he had a gun.
The plea agreement also covers a separate case in which Williams was charged in May with felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. Williams pled guilty to a felony domestic battery charge as part of the agreement, which dismisses his two initial charges.
Williams is expected to spend one year on probation for domestic battery once he’s released from prison on the aggravated battery charge. His sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28.