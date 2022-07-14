Investigators are looking for an Allen County man who allegedly caused severe brain damage to a 3-month-old child.
Daniel Joseph Michael Baron, 31, of the 400 block of Lincoln Highway West in New Haven, is charged with two felonies, domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person younger than 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
Baron faces three to 16 years in prison on each count. Online court records list no bail amount.
The child’s injuries were so severe that after being taken to the Lutheran Hospital emergency room Nov. 15, he was sent the next day to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, according to court records. Doctors there listed the child in critical condition and put the infant into a medically induced coma because of injuries and seizures.
A medical report said the child had bleeding into the lining on the right side of his brain, bruising on the left side of his brain and bruising on the right side of his jaw. There was also a history of recurrent and poorly explained bruising on the child’s body and inflicted bruising on its legs, the report said.
The child also had a fractured rib on the left and severe bleeding and “significant subdural blood in the lumbar spine,” according to court documents.
Baron allegedly confessed to police Nov. 16 that he shook the infant. Before that, he gave other reasons for the injuries.
Baron originally told his wife – the child’s mother – that their 2-year-old had aggressively rocked the infant on a glider chair, the mother told police. She’d been at work Nov. 15, leaving Baron as the baby’s sole caretaker.
The child was healthy when the mother left. But when she returned home, he was sitting awkwardly in the chair, was hard to wake up and had two different sized pupils, she told police.
After the child was taken to the emergency room and police were called to the hospital, a case worker told officers that the story Baron told didn’t match the injuries.
The Indianapolis doctors diagnosed the child as having traumatic brain injury. A medical report stated the child was too young to have caused the injuries to itself, and the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.
When Baron allegedly told officers he shook the child, he said that he did it because the child had been crying for 30 minutes. According to court documents, he demonstrated for officers how he lifted the baby from under its arms and shook two or three times until its head snapped.
That happened about 2 or 3 p.m., and the mother returned home after 5 p.m., court documents said. Baron said he knew he should have called 911 but was afraid the children would be taken from him.
The doctor caring for the child in Indianapolis told police that immediate medical treatment would have helped minimize damage. The extent of brain damage and the type of neurological disorders for the child won’t be known for months, and it’s highly unlikely the child will ever fully recover, according to the doctor.
Court documents also show that a woman with the same name as Baron’s wife filed divorce papers against Daniel J. Baron Sr. on June 14.
The final hearing for the divorce is scheduled for Sept. 14.
As of Thursday afternoon, Baron was not in the Allen County Jail.