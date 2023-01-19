New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael called the east Allen County city "a strong and resilient community" during his State of the CIty address today.
About 80 people heard the Republican pledge to continue working toward making the city "the next place to be" during a luncheon at New Haven Community Center.
McMichael said the slogan is his way of continuing to position the city as a forward thinking place with the goal of "becoming part of a nationally recognized economy."
McMichael tallied several accomplishments bearing fruit in 2022. The community center park has reached completion, he said, and the fire station has been remodeled and expanded.
The Landin Road redo, while a lengthy inconvenience, "is now a beautiful gateway to our downtown," he said.
But the community still faces challenges, he said, including providing more housing and managing the 45 trains that pass through daily.
This story will be updated.